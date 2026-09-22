NC MLA seeks restoration of Sheikh Abdullah anniversaries holidays or withdrawal of Hari Singh holiday in J&K

SRINAGAR: A ruling National Conference (NC) MLA on Tuesday demanded during the second day of the J&K Assembly’s autumn session that public holidays on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth and death anniversaries be restored or the holiday marking Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary be withdrawn. His remarks triggered strong protests from BJP members, who staged a walkout from the House.

As the Assembly met in Srinagar today, NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi demanded the restoration of public holidays on Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5 and death anniversary on September 8. He also sought the restoration of the public holiday observed on July 13 as Martyrs’ Day.

Larmi said that if the government could not restore the holidays associated with Sheikh Abdullah and July 13, the public holiday marking the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, should also be withdrawn.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5, 2019, the public holiday on Sheikh’s birthday on December 5 and Martyrs Day on July 13 was cancelled from 2020 by the Lt Governor administration.

Till 2019, Sheikh’s birth anniversary on December 5 and July 13 were gazetted holidays in J&K.

Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary falls on Wednesday this year and there is a gazetted holiday on the day.

The BJP MLAs took exception to the NC MLA’s remarks. They protested against his remarks and resorted to sloganeering.

BJP MLA Devyani Rana said any move to undo the holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary is an affront to the sentiments, history and identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and will not be allowed to succeed.

"The holiday on Maharaja’s birth anniversary is the fulfilment of a genuine and emotional demand of lakhs of people of Jammu and Kashmir. Maharaja’s holiday will not be cancelled," she asserted.