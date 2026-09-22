Over 1L daily wagers await regularisation in Jammu & Kashmir

SRINAGAR: About 1.05 lakh casual and daily rated workers in Jammu and Kashmir have been awaiting regularisation for years, with nearly 30% of them set to attain the age of superannuation in the next 5-7 months.

“The total number of casual and other daily rated workers whose particulars have been registered through online Aadhar-based biometric identification and skill profiling is 1,00,501,” the government informed the J&K Assembly in a written reply.

According to the government, “In view of judicial review, no regularisation of casual and other workers under the provisions of SRO-520 was carried out during the financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26,” it stated.

A committee constituted on March 19, 2025, has been examining the matter relating to casual, seasonal and other temporary/contractual/need-based workers engaged in different departments in the state, it added.

As per official data, 1.05 lakh daily rated workers include 69,696 casual labourers, 8,534 seasonal labourers, 8,836 daily rated or work-charged employees, 3,092 part-time workers, 156 CIC operators, 5,757 NYC hamals or drivers of the FCS&CA Department, 1,929 persons engaged unde the Hospital Development Fund, 2,153 part-time sweepers and 348 settlement assistants of the Revenue Department.