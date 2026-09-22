PDP, NC MLAs call for relaxing security restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

PDP MLA Waheed Para on Tuesday raised in the Assembly the issue of security-related restrictions on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and urged the government to take it up with the Unified Command and the Centre to put an end to the "discrimination" faced by locals.

"It has created a real sense of humiliation for all of us, like a Berlin Wall," Para, the MLA from South Kashmir's Pulwama, said during the Zero Hour, while flagging frequent stoppages and restrictions on the highway in South Kashmir during convoy movement, Amarnath Yatra and the tourist season.

The MLA said that the concerns of residents must be addressed while maintaining necessary security arrangements and ensuring dignity and equal treatment for people using the highway.

"Whenever we set out from there in the morning -- though we travel as VIPs and our roads are cleared -- the common people face immense hardships. It has become a sense of discrimination.

"Every day, whether it is for tourists, the Yatra or convoys, the locals -- the very people who gave their land, who built the highway -- are stopped. Every day, they are forced to wait for 10 to 15 minutes," he said.