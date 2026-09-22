PM Modi's vision inspired move to take National Film Awards beyond Delhi: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said the centre is taking the National Film Awards (NFA) beyond conventional venues like New Delhi and connecting them with the best tourist destinations across the country, inspired by PM Narendra Modi's vision.

TNIE reported on September 8 that the prestigious awards will be hosted in Kevadia (Ekta Nagar), home to the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards on September 22.

The minister also invited all states to submit proposals identifying their best tourism destinations for hosting the NFA. He said that the proposals should include the best facilities as well as a plan for 360-degree development of the destination.

The state whose proposal is selected will host the subsequent awards at the proposed tourist destination.

Vaishnaw said that Ekta Nagar has gained recognition across the world and is a highly attractive destination, home to the world’s tallest statue...He added that when the President and leading personalities from the Indian film industry visit the tourist destination, it would provide an opportunity for more people to experience the destination.

The minister also recalled that when Modi hosted the G20, its events were taken to different parts of the country and held across various states. He said that the NFA are also being taken across the country as part of a larger thought process to explore how film and tourism can be brought together.

Vaishnaw further added that bringing film and tourism together would benefit the tourist destination as well as enable the NFA to move beyond a conference room and reach real physical destinations across the country.

The awards ceremony has been organised in New Delhi since the inception, except once in 1970. The 17th NFA was held at the University Centenary Auditorium in Chennai (earlier known as Madras) that year.