Punjab: ED raids GMADA office in Mohali, seals three floors

CHANDIGARH: An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team, accompanied by CRPF personnel, raided the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) headquarters on Tuesday.

The ED seized records related to the Remigate Case and other cases involving the alleged wrongful grant of Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions to private builders. At least three floors were sealed, and the mobile phones of senior officials were taken into custody.

The searches are being conducted at multiple locations in Mohali, Chandigarh and Ludhiana, as well as Delhi.

The ED is probing several alleged irregularities, including land acquisitions, Rs 150-crore CLU cases, alleged benefits extended to private realtors, property auctions and alleged corruption in GMADA. The probe also covers waivers of external development charges and interest payable by builders and developers.

Sources said senior GMADA officials, including the estate officer, additional chief administrator and chief engineer, were called to the secretary, housing’s room and questioned.

Sources said some officials are expected to be taken into custody for further questioning.