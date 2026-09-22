Rajya Sabha polls on October 16; 12 seats up for grabs in UP, Uttarakhand and Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha and Legislative Councils in four states, along with a bye-election to the Upper House seat from West Bengal.

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections will cover 11 seats, including 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand, where the Assembly polls are due early next year.

The seats are going to fall vacant following the retirement of sitting members in November. A separate bye-election will be held for a casual vacancy in West Bengal caused by the resignation of TMC MP Rukmini Mallik.

According to the statement issued by the ECI, the process for the Rajya Sabha elections will begin on September 29, when notifications will be issued.

The last date for filing nominations is October 6, followed by scrutiny of nominations on October 7. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until October 9.

Polling will be held on October 16 from 9 am to 4 pm, with counting scheduled for 5 pm the same day.

The Rajya Sabha members retiring from Uttar Pradesh are Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh, Brijlal, BL Verma, Ram Gopal Yadav, Neerja Shekhar, Geeta alias Chandraprabha, Ramji, Seema and Dr Dinesh Sharma. Naresh Bansal is the sole retiring member from Uttarakhand.