'Theft of democracy': BJP slams Congress after court order on Sonia Gandhi's voter roll entry

The BJP on Tuesday attacked the Congress and called the opposition party "loktantra ke chor" (thieves of democracy) after a Delhi court set aside a magistrate's order refusing to probe the allegation that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll three years before acquiring Indian citizenship in 1983.

Hearing a revision plea against the magisterial court's order on Monday, Special Judge Vishal Gogne said the magisterial court did not perform its "core function" of discerning the disclosure of a cognisable offence.

He remanded the matter back to the magisterial court to "pass a speaking order in light of the specific requirements of 175(3) of the BNSS" and directed fresh hearing of the complainant's arguments.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on September 29.

Latching on to the court’s order, BJP spokesperson Praddeep Bhandari hit out at the Congress, saying, "ye loktantra ke chor hain' (Congress and its leaders are thieves of democracy)."

Those who talk about ‘vote chori (vote theft)’ were engaged in ‘loktantra ki chori (theft of democracy)’ when they were in power, Bhandari said.

The BJP spokesperson said the country’s law provides that only a citizen of India can vote in the elections but Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral rolls when she was yet to acquire Indian citizenship .

“Sonia Gandhi was not an Indian citizen in 1980 when her name was included in the electoral roll. Rahul Gandhi should answer how his mother cast her vote? Who helped her get fabricated documents? Was it the Indira Gandhi government which helped her,” Bhandari asked.

(With inputs from PTI)