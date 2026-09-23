Akal Takht Jathedar seeks Pakistan Punjab CM’s intervention to protect Sikh heritage sites in Lahore

CHANDIGARH: The officiating Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht, Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, has written to Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeking the protection and preservation of Sikh historical heritage sites in Lahore’s Walled City, particularly Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu, amid concerns over construction-related activity around the sites.
In his letter, copies of which were sent to Provincial Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ramesh Singh Arora, Gargajj called for an official fact-finding inquiry into the present status of the two sites, which are associated with the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.
Gargajj said the communication was not intended to level allegations against any government, institution or individual, but to draw attention to Lahore’s shared historical heritage and the Sikh history associated with the city.
He said the issue concerning Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu had been brought to the attention of Akal Takht by members of the Sikh community, who had raised concerns over construction-related activity around the sites.
Rather than relying on assumptions, Gargajj called for an official inquiry to establish the facts. He suggested that experts from the Walled City of Lahore Authority, Archaeology Department and other concerned departments examine the historical and heritage significance of the sites.
He also urged the Pakistan Punjab government to immediately inquire into the present status of Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu and said that if any construction or alteration work was underway, it should be stopped until the inquiry was completed.
Gargajj further called for a comprehensive heritage survey of major sites associated with Sikh history in Lahore’s Walled City, with their present condition, historical significance, ownership and legal status documented.
He said Lahore was an important part of Sikh history, with memories of the Sikh Gurus, sacrifices of Sikh martyrs and other chapters of Sikh tradition associated with the city. Many of the physical remains, he noted, had disappeared or changed over time due to urban development, Partition and other historical circumstances.
He welcomed the Pakistan Punjab government's allocation of special funds for the conservation and reopening of several historic gurdwaras in the region, but said such efforts should be carried out in the spirit in which they were initiated.
Gargajj said the value of surviving historical sites should not be assessed solely on the basis of their physical remains, but also in terms of the historical memory associated with them.
He expressed confidence that the Pakistan Punjab government, Walled City of Lahore Authority and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee would consider the matter from the perspective of heritage preservation.
Gargajj also appealed for details of any action taken on the matter to be shared with the Sikh sangat and Sikh institutions. He said the Sikh community wanted all surviving historical remains associated with Sikh Gurus and martyrs in Lahore to be preserved for future generations.
He expressed hope that the letter would be taken seriously, necessary action would be initiated and details of the action taken would also be communicated to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Sri Akal Takht Sahib.