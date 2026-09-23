Akal Takht Jathedar seeks Pakistan Punjab CM’s intervention to protect Sikh heritage sites in Lahore

CHANDIGARH: The officiating Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht, Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, has written to Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeking the protection and preservation of Sikh historical heritage sites in Lahore’s Walled City, particularly Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu, amid concerns over construction-related activity around the sites.

In his letter, copies of which were sent to Provincial Minister and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Ramesh Singh Arora, Gargajj called for an official fact-finding inquiry into the present status of the two sites, which are associated with the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev.

Gargajj said the communication was not intended to level allegations against any government, institution or individual, but to draw attention to Lahore’s shared historical heritage and the Sikh history associated with the city.

He said the issue concerning Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu had been brought to the attention of Akal Takht by members of the Sikh community, who had raised concerns over construction-related activity around the sites.

Rather than relying on assumptions, Gargajj called for an official inquiry to establish the facts. He suggested that experts from the Walled City of Lahore Authority, Archaeology Department and other concerned departments examine the historical and heritage significance of the sites.

He also urged the Pakistan Punjab government to immediately inquire into the present status of Lal Khooh and Kattari Chandu and said that if any construction or alteration work was underway, it should be stopped until the inquiry was completed.