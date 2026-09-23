Arunachal Cabinet approves high-level panel to oversee survey for 11,000 MW Upper Siang project

GUWAHATI: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution approving the constitution of an Empowered High-Level Committee to guide and coordinate the “pre-feasibility report” (PFR) and associated activities for the proposed Upper Siang Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

Sections of villagers and activists are putting up a resistance to the PFR (read survey) of the project, which will generate an estimated 11,000 MW of power.

The opposition stems from fears of displacement, loss of livelihoods and environmental and seismic risks. The protestors view the alleged forceful survey as a blatant violation of their fundamental rights.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said the Cabinet resolution reflected the government’s continuing commitment to ensuring that the survey was carried out in a transparent, peaceful and people-centric manner.

“The Cabinet noted that SUMP was declared a national project by the Government of India in 2008, underlining its strategic significance for the nation and Arunachal, with the potential to strengthen water and energy security, aid flood moderation in the Siang-Brahmaputra basin, generate employment, and support long-term socio-economic development of the Siang region,” the statement said.

To guide this engagement, the statement added, the resolution constituted an Empowered High-Level Committee under the chairmanship of minister Ojing Tasing.

The Cabinet also took note of concerns raised by some sections of people in the two districts “regarding misinformation and disinformation” being spread by certain vested interests and further resolved that the PFR’s peaceful conduct depended on sustained, meaningful engagement with the residents.

It was emphasised that the voices, welfare and aspirations of the likely affected families and local communities have always been, and will always remain, central to the process.

The Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to development that respects local traditions and community interests, expressing confidence that dialogue will help the survey proceed peacefully, in the larger interest of the Siang region and the nation.

The Centre envisaged SUMP as a counter to a 60,000 MW Chinese hydropower project. Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that the Chinese project was a matter of grave concern. “No one knows what China might do. It could even use this as a sort of water bomb,” he stated.