BJP reshuffles state in-charges, gives Tamil Nadu charge to Ram Madhav, Haryana to Smriti Irani

The BJP on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle of its state organisational teams, appointing in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union territories.
National general secretary Smriti Irani has been given charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while BJP vice-president Ram Madhav will oversee Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.
The appointments, announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin, come as the party reworks its organisational structure ahead of the Assembly elections due in several states in 2027.
The BJP has also assigned two-state responsibilities to several other leaders. National general secretary Harish Dwivedi will be in charge of Bihar and Karnataka, Satish Poonia will oversee Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, while Sunil Bansal has been given charge of Telangana and West Bengal.
Anil Antony has been appointed in-charge of Nagaland and will also serve as co-in-charge of Goa.
In Uttar Pradesh, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde has been appointed in-charge, with Jagdish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pardeep Varma and Anand Ojha as co-in-charges.
Senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been made in-charge of Delhi, with Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and Darshana Jardosh as co-in-charges. BJP vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda will oversee Maharashtra, assisted by Amit Malviya, Sadanand Shet Tanawade and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.
In other appointments, Biplab Kumar Deb has been made in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, while Sanjay Bhatia will oversee Rajasthan. Gajendra Patel has been appointed in-charge of Jharkhand and Shrikant Sharma will handle Himachal Pradesh.
As part of the organisational changes, the BJP has also reshuffled its communication team. National general secretary Anil Baluni has been appointed coordinator of the party's communication department, which includes its national media and social media units.
Ashish Usha Agrawal, who was recently appointed co-convenor of the national media department, has now been made its convenor, replacing Baluni.
The party has also appointed new office-bearers for its social media unit as part of the wider organisational exercise.
(With inputs from PTI)