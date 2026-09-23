BJP reshuffles state in-charges, gives Tamil Nadu charge to Ram Madhav, Haryana to Smriti Irani

The BJP on Wednesday announced a major reshuffle of its state organisational teams, appointing in-charges and co-in-charges for all 28 states and eight Union territories.

National general secretary Smriti Irani has been given charge of Haryana and Chhattisgarh, while BJP vice-president Ram Madhav will oversee Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

The appointments, announced by BJP president Nitin Nabin, come as the party reworks its organisational structure ahead of the Assembly elections due in several states in 2027.

The BJP has also assigned two-state responsibilities to several other leaders. National general secretary Harish Dwivedi will be in charge of Bihar and Karnataka, Satish Poonia will oversee Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, while Sunil Bansal has been given charge of Telangana and West Bengal.

Anil Antony has been appointed in-charge of Nagaland and will also serve as co-in-charge of Goa.