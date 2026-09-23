Centre directs gram panchayats to pass ‘Child Marriage-Free Village’ resolution on October 2

CHANDIGARH: In a major push to eliminate child marriage, the Union Government has directed all gram panchayats across the country to pass a resolution declaring their villages ‘Child Marriage-Free’ during the gram sabha meetings scheduled for October 2.

The move aims to fix accountability at the grassroots level and strengthen local monitoring systems for child protection.

The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development issued a letter to all States and Union Territories on September 16. It said that after a gram sabha passes the resolution, the designated Child Marriage Prohibition Officer will verify the village’s status.

After the prescribed process is completed, the village will be awarded a ‘Child Marriage-Free Village Certificate’. The certificate must be signed by the Block Development Officer (BDO), Sarpanch, Panchayat Secretary and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer.

In a letter to the Additional Chief Secretaries or Principal Secretaries in charge of women and child development in all states and Union Territories, Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, said the resolution was a compulsory criterion for certification.

The letter said the Ministry of Women and Child Development was implementing the ‘Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ to accelerate efforts to eliminate child marriage. It also referred to an earlier letter dated June 23, in which the Ministry of Panchayati Raj was asked to support the participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the certification process.

It also said to ensure that the resolutions are properly recorded and shared with the concerned Child Marriage Prohibition Officer and the Department of Women and Child Development for verification and further action.