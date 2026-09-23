Eight Meghalaya UDP MLAs join BJP in Delhi, party becomes state’s second-largest

GUWAHATI: The BJP made massive inroads into Christian-majority Meghalaya on Wednesday, as eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs defected to the saffron party, making it the state’s second-largest party after the National People’s Party (NPP).
The eight, minister Lahkmen Rymbui, former minister Kyrmen Shylla, Olan Singh Suin, Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, Mayralborn Syiem, Pius Marwein, Synshar Thabah and Balajied Synrem, joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi.
The defection reduced the UDP’s strength from 12 MLAs to four, while taking the BJP’s tally from two to 10. Both UDP and BJP are constituents of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra announced the induction of the eight MLAs into the party. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the induction ceremony.
Addressing a press conference, Rijiju said the BJP welcomed the eight MLAs into its fold. He said they embraced the BJP after realising the transformation that Northeast and Meghalaya had undergone over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“All eight MLAs are extremely impressed and influenced by Modi Ji and our BJP-led government’s performance,” Rijiju said.
Shylla said their move was aimed at giving a fresh impetus to Meghalaya’s development. Suin had stated recently that they would join the BJP only if it accepted their charter of demands.
The demands included the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, lifting of the restrictions on coal mining in the state and the implementation of Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA). The state government passed the MRSSA to prevent the illegal migration of people.
The BJP has long been working hard to strengthen its base in Meghalaya. Following the defection of the eight MLAs, the BJP could enter the 2028 Meghalaya elections with a significantly stronger presence.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said his NPP was not threatened by the development, saying it had nothing to do with the party.
“I don’t have any comments on their decision. It is within the coalition, so its strength remains the same. Therefore, it has not disturbed the overall functioning of the government. We (NPP) have a simple majority in the House and we are quite confident that everything will be as usual,” Sangma told mediapersons.
The NPP bagged 26 of the state’s 60 seats in the 2023 Assembly elections. The party’s strength rose to 33 over time through political realignments and mergers.
Talking about the BJP’s expansion in the state, Sangma said every political party desired to grow in a democracy and politics.
“We aspire to grow in different states. We are working in Manipur and other states. It’s a natural process,” he said, adding that the NPP has to work towards ensuring that its base remained strong.
Currently, the BJP has one minister in Meghalaya, and Sangma said no demand was made for increasing ministerial berths for the party following the defection.