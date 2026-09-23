Eight Meghalaya UDP MLAs join BJP in Delhi, party becomes state’s second-largest

GUWAHATI: The BJP made massive inroads into Christian-majority Meghalaya on Wednesday, as eight United Democratic Party (UDP) MLAs defected to the saffron party, making it the state’s second-largest party after the National People’s Party (NPP).

The eight, minister Lahkmen Rymbui, former minister Kyrmen Shylla, Olan Singh Suin, Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah, Mayralborn Syiem, Pius Marwein, Synshar Thabah and Balajied Synrem, joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi.

The defection reduced the UDP’s strength from 12 MLAs to four, while taking the BJP’s tally from two to 10. Both UDP and BJP are constituents of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra announced the induction of the eight MLAs into the party. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the induction ceremony.