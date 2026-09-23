Five drown in river during immersion of tree branch worshipped in Jharkhand's tribal festival Karam

MEDININAGAR: At least five people, including three minors, drowned in the Koel river in Palamu district on Wednesday during the ceremonial immersion of a tree branch worshipped during the tribal festival Karam, police said.

The incident occurred at Bokaya village under Chainpur police station limits. Jharkhand celebrated Karam, one of the biggest tribal festivals after Sarhul, on Tuesday.

The festival concludes with the immersion of a branch of Karam tree that was worshipped during the festival.

All five went to immerse the Karam branch in the river when the incident occurred, Palamu Superintendent of Police Kapil Choudhary said, adding that the bodies have been fished out of the river and sent for post-mortem.