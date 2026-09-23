Five youths drown in Jharkhand’s Palamu while immersing Karma Puja ritual items in Koel River

RANCHI: Five youths drowned in the Koel River in Palamu on Wednesday morning while immersing ritual items used during Karma Puja.

The victims were caught in a strong current after entering deep water. The bodies of all five were recovered following a search operation by Chainpur police and local villagers.

According to locals, the five had gone to the Koel River to immerse the ritual items used during Karma Puja. They entered the river and ventured into deep water, where they were caught in a strong current.

“After venturing a short distance from the riverbank, they entered deep water and were caught in a strong current. Unable to regain their footing, all five boys drowned before help could reach them,” a local, requesting anonymity, said.

People nearby raised an alarm after seeing them struggling in the water and a large number of villagers rushed to the riverbank to attempt a rescue. Villagers also entered the river and informed the police about the incident.

Chainpur police subsequently reached the spot and intensified the search operation with the help of local residents. The bodies were recovered after considerable efforts.

Locals said the current was strong and the water was deep at the spot where the incident occurred. They said the victims may not have been aware of the depth of the river and the strength of the current.

The deceased were identified as Hemant Kumar Singh, 8, Nitish Kumar Singh, 18, Amit Kumar Thakur, 22, Raja Singh, 12, and Vishal Paswan, 16. All five reportedly belonged to the same neighbourhood.

Chainpur police station officer-in-charge Lalji initially confirmed the deaths of four youths and later confirmed the death of the fifth victim. He said the police were gathering further details about the incident.