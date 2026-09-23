If electoral processes are undermined, there will be no democracy: Mehbooba Mufti

SRINAGAR: PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, pointing to reports of repeated objections by two Election Commissioners, said that there will be no democracy, and India will turn into a banana republic if the electoral process continues to be undermined.

In response to a question on the two commissioners in the Election Commission of India having raised objections 14 times, Mehbooba told reporters, “I feel that both the sibling states -- India and Pakistan -- are trying to undo each other, competing with each other on who can harm their own country the most?”

Referring to India, she said the country is seen as the largest democracy in the world and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of India as the “mother of democracy” while abroad.

“But today, they are trying to subvert the very fundamentals of Indian democracy, which is the electoral process, by fudging the electoral rolls, which the two election commissioners have pointed out,” she said.

According to the PDP chief, if the deletion and addition of electoral rolls continues at the behest of BJP, then there are dangers that at some point of time, “India, which is the largest democracy in the world, is going to resemble a banana republic.”