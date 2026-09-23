India-Germany submarine deal finalised on German side, awaits Indian processes: Ambassador Wieck

Wieck said the submarine programme was part of a broader shift in India-Germany defence ties from military engagement towards deeper industrial cooperation.

He also talked about German Navy and Air Force participation in exercises hosted by India, including the upcoming Tarang Shakti exercise, and the deployment of a German liaison officer at the Indo-Pacific Information Fusion Centre in Delhi to strengthen maritime domain awareness.

The two countries have also moved to deepen defence-industrial cooperation through the Defence Industrial Roadmap signed by their defence ministers in April. According to Wieck, the framework opens greater scope for technology transfer and German investment in India's defence sector.

“We are somehow sitting in the same boat,” Wieck said, arguing that India and Germany had scope for joint production not only for their own armed forces but also for exports to third countries.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Wieck said Germany believed Russia remained responsible for continuing the war and called for greater international pressure on Moscow.

Russia is the aggressor. Ukraine is ready to sign such an agreement, while Russia is not,” he said. Wieck called for increased sanctions and other measures to raise the costs for Russia.

“Therefore, we all have to put pressure on Russia. We have to change the cost-benefit calculation of the Russian leadership by increasing the costs through sanctions,” he said.

The ambassador pointed to Russia’s oil exports as an important source of revenue and said restricting Moscow’s ability to generate income from energy exports would reduce the resources available to sustain the war. He was answering to question on the US legislation empowering the President to impose up to 100 per cent tariff on countries importing Russian oil.

Regarding the people to people contact, the envoy said Germany now issues 63,000 long term visas to Indian nationals including students, professionals and their family members.