India reaffirms commitment to eliminate Hepatitis B, C as public health threats by 2030

NEW DELHI: India has reaffirmed its commitment to combating viral Hepatitis and eliminating Hepatitis B and C as public threats by 2030.

Addressing a side-event at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81), Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, said, “Reaffirming India’s commitment to the 2030 SDG Agenda on combating hepatitis and the global goal of eliminating Hepatitis B and C as public health threats by 2030.”

She highlighted India’s comprehensive, people-centred response across prevention, screening, diagnosis, treatment and care.

“India has strengthened interventions across the continuum - from antenatal screening and Hepatitis B immunisation to free diagnosis and treatment, safe blood transfusion services, and counselling and rehabilitation support for people who inject drugs,” she said at the session “Advancing Global Action to Eliminate Hepatitis” organised by the UN Group of Friends to Eliminate Hepatitis.

She further said that the scale of these efforts is reflected in the numbers.

More than 225 million beneficiaries have been screened, while over 6,52,000 patients have received free treatment.