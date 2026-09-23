Jharkhand HC says Bihar liquor law cannot be applied in state, orders release of seized vehicle

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court has held that the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, is not applicable in Jharkhand and directed the release of a vehicle seized in connection with an alleged liquor transportation case, subject to verification of whether confiscation proceedings had been initiated.

The High Court, while hearing the case of Ritesh Pradhan vs State of Jharkhand, said the Bihar law was applicable only within the state of Bihar and could not be relied upon in proceedings in Jharkhand.

The court held that the Sessions Court had committed a “grave illegality” by relying on provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, while deciding whether the seized vehicle could be released.

“It is pertinent to mention here that the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition & Excise Act, 2016; which is a State Act of Bihar having been extending to the whole State of Bihar as per Section 1(2) of the said Act. Certainly, the provisions of the said Act having been enacted after reorganization of the State of Bihar in the year 2000 by Bihar Reorganization Act, is not applicable to the State of Jharkhand. Hence, certainly the learned Sessions Judge, Bokaro has committed a grave illegality by relying upon the provisions of the Bihar Prohibition & Excise Act, 2016,” the court said.