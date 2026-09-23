Jharkhand High Court gets three new judges, strength rises to 16

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday got three more judges, with Justice Manoj Prasad, Justice Akhil Kumar and Justice Ram Sharma taking the oath of office and secrecy.

Chief Justice M S Sonak administered the oath to the three judges at a ceremony held on the ground floor of the High Court premises. With their appointment, the total strength of judges at the Jharkhand High Court has increased to 16.

The ceremony began with the reading out of the warrants of appointment issued by the Central government. Justice Manoj Prasad took the oath first, followed by Justice Akhil Kumar and Justice Ram Sharma.

Before their appointment as High Court judges, Justice Manoj Prasad was serving as Principal District and Sessions Judge (PDJ) in Garhwa, Justice Akhil Kumar was posted as PDJ in Sahibganj, while Justice Ram Sharma was serving as PDJ in Daltonganj (Palamu).

Justice Manoj Prasad heard listed matters as part of a Bench headed by Chief Justice M S Sonak. Justice Akhil Kumar sat on a Bench with Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, while Justice Ram Sharma heard matters with Justice Rongan Mukhopadhyay.

Besides High Court judges, advocates, judicial officers, family members and relatives of the newly appointed judges were present at the swearing-in ceremony.