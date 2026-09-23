Kharge backs Ladakh’s sixth schedule demand, seeks accountability for Leh protest deaths

In a post on X, Kharge said that a year ago, four young people were shot in Leh during the agitation for the democratic and constitutional rights of the people of Ladakh.

"On Martyrs' Day, we pay our solemn homage to them and stand in complete solidarity with their families.

"The judicial inquiry into the tragic events of September 24 must establish the full truth, ensure accountability and deliver justice without fear or favour.

The people of Ladakh have waited long enough for their legitimate aspirations to be addressed," he said.

"The Congress party stands firmly with their demand for meaningful Constitutional safeguards, including the Sixth Schedule, to protect Ladakh's land, employment, fragile environment, culture and identity," the Congress chief said.

Democracy and representative institutions must be fully restored, and the people of Ladakh must have an effective voice in determining their own future, he asserted.

The people of Ladakh have been demanding statehood, which led to violent clashes last year.

(With Inputs From PTI)