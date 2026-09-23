Lucknow Diary | Controversy over colour of Yadav’s PDA Rath

It’s all ‘Maya’, no ‘Anand’, in the first family of BSP

BSP chief Mayawati’s latest decision to strip nephew Akash Anand of the key party responsibilities and hand it over to niece Deepika marks another twist in a turbulent succession saga within her family. Akash was projected as Mayawati’s political heir and national coordinator in 2023, only to be removed from all party posts in May 2024 over what she described as a lack of political maturity. Though he was reinstated following a public apology, fresh factional tensions involving his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth led to renewed friction. In her latest move, Mayawati has not only sidelined Akash but also kept his sister away from organisational roles.