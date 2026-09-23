Maoist outfit TSPC calls three-day bandh in Jharkhand over alleged fake encounter of chief

RANCHI: Banned Maoist organisation Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) has called for a three-day bandh, claiming that its chief, Brijesh Ganjhu, was killed in a staged encounter with the police.

In an alleged letter issued in the name of Nathuni, who identifies himself as a zonal commander, the organisation has raised questions regarding the police action over Brijesh Ganjhu’s encounter.

Terming the encounter fake, the organisation has demanded an investigation into the entire matter.

According to the statement, the bandh will be observed from September 24 to 26 across Chatra, Hazaribagh, Palamu, Latehar, Garhwa, Lohardaga and Gumla districts in Jharkhand. In the press release, the organisation claims that the police killed Brijesh Ganjhu in a staged encounter.

The organisation alleged that Brijesh Ganjhu was captured from the forests of Keredari on September 16. Subsequently, reports emerged on September 17 that he had been apprehended by the Hazaribagh Police and Chatra security forces.

The organisation further claims that he was later taken to Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and killed, with the incident subsequently portrayed as a police encounter. The organisation has demanded an impartial inquiry into the entire incident.

The three-day shutdown has been called in protest against this alleged staged encounter.