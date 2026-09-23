Meghalaya’s eight UDP MLAs join BJP in Delhi

GUWAHATI: Ending weeks-long speculation, eight MLAs of Meghalaya’s United Democratic Party (UDP) joined the BJP at its headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The defection reduced the UDP’s strength to four MLAs, while taking the BJP’s tally to 10 MLAs in the 60-member House, making it the second-largest party after the National People’s Party (NPP). Both UDP and BJP are constituents of the NPP-headed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra announced the induction of the eight MLAs into the party. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the induction ceremony.
Addressing a press conference, Rijiju said the BJP welcomed the eight MLAs into its fold. He said they embraced the BJP after realising the transformation that the Northeast and Meghalaya had undergone over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“All eight MLAs are extremely impressed and influenced by Modi Ji and our BJP-led government’s performance,” Rijiju said.
Recently, Ollan Sing Suin, who is among the eight UDP legislators, had told the media in Meghalaya that they would join the BJP only if it accepted their charter of demands.
The demands included the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, lifting of the restrictions on coal mining in the state and the implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA). The state government passed the MRSSA to prevent the illegal migration of people.
The BJP has long been working hard to strengthen its base in Meghalaya. Following the defection of the eight MLAs, the party could enter the 2028 Meghalaya elections with a significantly stronger presence.