MoD inks Rs 811-crore deal for 160 desi anti-airfield glide bombs for IAF

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Wednesday inked a Rs 811 crore contract with state-run Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for 160 satellite-guided smart anti-airfield weapons (SAT-SAAW) for the Indian Air Force. The weapons will allow IAF fighters to knock out enemy runways, radars and bunkers from stand-off ranges without venturing into heavily defended hostile airspace.

According to the government statement, issued Wednesday, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed precision-guided glide bombs, along with associated equipment, will be delivered in batches starting next year. They will arm the IAF's Jaguar deep-penetration strike jets, Hawk trainers and frontline Su-30MKI fighters.

The SAT-SAAW has a declared range of up to 100 km depending on release conditions. Its stated accuracy is under seven metres with INS-GPS guidance and under three metres with a seeker. The weapon has no engine since it uses foldable wings and the speed and altitude of the launch aircraft to glide to its target, which makes it far cheaper than a cruise missile.

That cost advantage is the crux as grounding an adversary's air power by cratering runways and destroying aircraft shelters and radars is the opening move in any air campaign. Doing that with conventional "dumb" bombs means flying over airfields ringed by surface-to-air missiles. Expensive cruise missiles like BrahMos and SCALP, meanwhile, are better reserved for high-value targets. The lightweight SAAW lets a single fighter carry several rounds. An indigenous Smart Quad Rack allows one Su-30MKI to carry four and the vintage Jaguar can carry six.