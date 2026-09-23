NTA allows re-issuance of scorecards for NEET-UG, JEE Main, CUET and other exams

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday said that a candidate can apply for re-issuance of the NTA scorecard of different exams in case it has been lost, stolen, damaged or destroyed.

The NTA conducts national competitive exams including the NEET-UG, CUET, UGC-NET and JEE-Main exam.

A notice from NTA says the official NTA website needs to be visited to get details on the required documents. “The duplicate scorecard will be issued as per the procedure after verification of records,” it said.

It also asked candidates to first check if the document was available in the DigiLocker. If it was not available, then Annexure-I must be downloaded from the Digilocker and submitted with the required documents attached.

It can be mailed to result@nta.gov.in or sent by post to NTA, 5th floor, Government of India, Press Building, Minto Road, New Delhi – 110002.