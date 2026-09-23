'One-man autocracy' under CEC, Gyanesh Kumar must be removed: Opposition parties

Opposition parties on Wednesday stepped up their attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing a media report that claimed the two other Election Commissioners had objected to decisions taken by the poll panel 14 times in the last 10 months amid the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Several opposition leaders called for Kumar's removal, with CPI(M) MP John Brittas describing the Election Commission under him as a "one-man autocracy".
News reports alleged that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected, on record, at least 14 times to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge. The report said four such objections were made on a single day.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the report on X and said party colleague Abhishek Singhvi would address the media on what he called "sensational revelations" about the functioning of the Election Commission.
Congress MP Manish Tewari said that if the facts reported were correct, they suggested an "invisible hand" was running the Election Commission.
"If rules were not allegedly followed and decisions were taken that were not unanimous or by majority then all the decisions of @ECISVEEP are per-se arbitrary and capricious if not completely illegal," Tewari said, adding that the matter could warrant consideration of impeachment proceedings.
Congress MP Mohamed Javed said Kumar should disclose every disputed decision, explain who authorised it and respond to the objections recorded by the two commissioners.
Brittas alleged that Sandhu and Joshi had objected to the addition of new voters, mass deletions and other changes to electoral rolls, calling some of the actions "unauthorised and illegal".
"This is no longer an Election Commission, it is a 'one-man autocracy' under CEC Kumar," Brittas said.
He called for Parliament to initiate the process for Kumar's removal and said his party had submitted a notice for his removal in April.
Brittas also demanded that the Supreme Court annul the SIR process, claiming that the objections raised by two of the three commissioners showed the exercise was "illegal and destructive" of the electoral roll's integrity.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also cited the report and attacked Kumar, while TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said over 60 opposition MPs had earlier moved a motion seeking the CEC's removal.
"After big news break today that two Election Commissioners objected to many of CEC's actions, it's time to bring out the RS Motion today. Impeach CEC to save democracy," O'Brien said on X.