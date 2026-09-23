'One-man autocracy' under CEC, Gyanesh Kumar must be removed: Opposition parties

Opposition parties on Wednesday stepped up their attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing a media report that claimed the two other Election Commissioners had objected to decisions taken by the poll panel 14 times in the last 10 months amid the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Several opposition leaders called for Kumar's removal, with CPI(M) MP John Brittas describing the Election Commission under him as a "one-man autocracy".

News reports alleged that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally objected, on record, at least 14 times to decisions and orders issued without their knowledge. The report said four such objections were made on a single day.