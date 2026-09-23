Opposition closes ranks against CEC Gyanesh Kumar after report of dissent within poll panel

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera also targeted Kumar, alleging that he was "planted" and being "protected" by the BJP to weaken the Election Commission from within.

"It was already known that things were not exactly well within the ECI. But just how messy, dysfunctional and, frankly, disturbing things had become is laid bare by this brilliant expose by @IndianExpress," Khera said on X.

Khera alleged that Kumar was "the single most sold-out bureaucrat of the Modi era who has disenfranchised crores of Indians" and said he must face the law.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also reacted to the report, saying that if the facts reported were correct, they appeared to suggest that there was an "invisible hand" running the Election Commission.

"If rules were not allegedly followed and decisions were taken that were not unanimous or by majority then all the decisions of @ECISVEEP are per -se arbitrary and capricious if not completely illegal," Tewari said on X.

"This is perhaps a fit case for serious considering an impeachment proceeding but more importantly the fundamental question is as to how will the credibility of @ECISVEEP be ever resurrected," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal demanded Kumar's suspension and the filing of an FIR to investigate who was behind the alleged actions.

Former chief election commissioner O P Rawat said changes to the statutory voter registration Form 6 were "absolutely wrong and illegal", while describing the reported differences within the Election Commission as "very serious" and "unfortunate".

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the reported differences within the Election Commission raised questions over the impartiality of the poll panel and the governments formed during the period.

"This is dangerous for our democracy. This is an attempt to weaken our democracy," Yadav said, questioning "on whose behalf" the Election Commission was functioning.

He said the poll panel was a constitutional body expected to function impartially and questioned who was "playing with" the institution to remain in government.

"What can you imagine now? Would the Election Commission have been fair? Would it have been impartial?" the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked.

Yadav said if decisions of the poll panel were being questioned from within the institution itself, it raised serious questions about its functioning.

"This means that the governments which have been formed during this period are unconstitutional governments," he said, alleging that democracy had been "trampled upon".

Yadav said the latest developments also had to be viewed in the context of concerns he had raised earlier about the Election Commission's functioning, alleging that they had raised doubts over whether citizens could continue to have confidence in the poll panel.