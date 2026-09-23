'The UCC bulldozer is to permanently polarise society': Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of using the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a political instrument to “divide, disrupt and divert” public attention, rather than as a measure of legal reform.

The party’s remarks came after former Bombay High Court judge RC Chavan resigned from the Maharashtra government-appointed committee drafting a framework for the UCC, citing reservations over the panel’s decision to seek public responses to complex social questions through a “yes or no” format.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Justice Chavan’s resignation raised questions about the committee’s functioning and the broader approach to UCCs being pursued by different States.

“Did the Constituent Assembly ever imagine a situation in which every State would enact its own separate version of a UCC?” Ramesh asked in a statement posted on X.