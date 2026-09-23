Two policemen found dead in car in J&K's Ramban; Poilce yet to ascertain cause of death

SRINAGAR: Two police men were found dead inside a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police officials, the policemen were found unconscious inside a car bearing registration number JK19 5299 at Ziarat Morh in the Sana area of Batote in Ramban in the evening of September 22.

The locals shifted the duo to nearby District Hospital Ramban for treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared them "brought dead".

The deceased policemen were identified as Head Constable Farid Ahmed and Selection Grade constable Mohammad Yaqoob. Both were posted at District Police Lines (DPL) Ramban.

Sources said the exact cause of their death is not known as of now.

“It will be known following the post-mortem conducted by a team of doctors,” they said.

After medico-legal formalities, the bodies will be handed over to their families to perform last rites.

Police have initiated proceedings to determine the circumstances that led to the deaths of the two police personnel.