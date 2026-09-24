142 passengers resume Colombo journey after Vietjet flight makes emergency landing in Chennai

All 142 passengers and crew aboard a Vietjet flight bound for Colombo have resumed their journey after the aircraft made an emergency landing at Chennai International Airport following an engine failure.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Colombo flight was diverted to Chennai on Tuesday night after the crew reported a critical engine problem. A full emergency was declared at 9.55 pm, and the aircraft landed safely at 10.27 pm before taxiing to the designated parking bay under its own power.

All passengers and crew disembarked safely and were assisted by the airline inside the terminal.

Vietjet subsequently arranged an alternative aircraft, which arrived from Ho Chi Minh City at 8.22 pm on Wednesday. The replacement flight departed for Colombo at 10.23 pm with the stranded passengers.

Meanwhile, the aircraft involved in the emergency landing has been placed under Aircraft on Ground (AOG) status due to technical issues. It remains parked at the remote apron and will be cleared to fly only after the necessary repairs and mandatory technical checks are completed.

(With inputs from PTI)