‘All elections are rigged’: Rahul Gandhi says anti-incumbency cannot simply disappear in a democracy

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed he was “100 per cent certain” that elections in India were being rigged, alleging that the destruction of votes amounted to an attack on the Constitution, the law-making system and democratic institutions.

Gandhi called for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, while reiterating his earlier claims of “vote chori”. Gandhi’s remarks followed an Indian Express investigation revealing that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi formally dissented against Commission decisions at least 14 times over a 10-month period.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said, “100 per cent sure that elections are rigged. All elections are rigged,” while questioning how anti-incumbency appeared to have disappeared in India.

Gandhi began the press conference by showing a purported video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which Shah is heard saying that the BJP government would remain in power for 30 years.

“I come from a political family. No political leader can say or make such statements,” Gandhi said, referring to the purported remarks.

He said anti-incumbency was a political force that eventually affected every government, citing the example of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who, he said, won the Bangladesh war but faced “massive anti-incumbency and pressure” within a year or two.

“The same happens to leaders after leaders. For some reason, it doesn’t happen to Narendra Modi, Mr Shah, or the BJP,” Gandhi said.