'Biggest threat to democracy': CJP gives CEC Gyanesh Kumar 48 hours to resign, warns of 'Jantar Mantar 2.0'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar within 48 hours, warning that the outfit would launch a nationwide agitation if he failed to step down.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Dipke alleged that the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar had undermined the right to vote and accused the poll panel of manipulating electoral rolls. He said the CJP would continue its agitation until Kumar resigned.

"To ensure free and fair elections, CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign," Dipke said.

"If within 48 hours Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, the Cockroach Janta Party will start a nationwide agitation. We won't step back till the time Gyanesh Kumar resigns," he said.

The CJP said the proposed agitation would be on the lines of its protest at Jantar Mantar in June.

Dipke's demand comes amid a controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and a report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several aspects of the exercise over the past 10 months.

The two Election Commissioners had objected 14 times to issues including voter additions, deletions and restoration, changes to Form 6 and aspects of the handling of electoral-roll data.

The Election Commission, however, has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to a division within the three-member poll panel. In a statement signed by all three commissioners, the ECI said differing views, written notes and internal checks were a normal part of deliberations and maintained that its decisions, including those concerning SIR, were taken unanimously.