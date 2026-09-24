BJP appoints State general secretaries, joint general secretaries

NEW DELHI: A day after appointing in-charges and co-in-charges for states and Union Territories (UTs), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed state general secretaries (Org), state joint general secretaries (Org) and other organisational functionaries for different states and UTs with immediate effect.

Shivprakash has been assigned Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Goa as national joint secretary (organisation), with Mumbai as his centre. Saudan Singh has been appointed national Joint General Secretary (Org) for Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, with Bhubaneswar as his centre.

V Satish has been appointed Sangathk for SC, ST Morchas and the Parliamentary Office, with Delhi as his centre. Nagendra has been appointed Sangathk for the Varishth Karyakartas Samparak campaign, with Delhi as his working centre.

Ajay Jamwal has been appointed state general secretary (Org) for Maharashtra, while Satish Dhond has been appointed state joint general secretary (Org) for Maharashtra and given responsibility for Janjati Samparak in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, with Nagpur as his working centre.

According to the BJP central unit's notification, Madhukar has been appointed state general secretary (Org) for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with Hyderabad as his centre. Dashrath has been appointed state joint general secretary (Org) for Telangana, with Warangal as his centre.

Ravindra Raju has been appointed state general secretary (Org) for Assam and Tripura, as well as for office construction, with Guwahati as his centre.

Bhikhubhai Dalsaniaya has been appointed state general secretary (Org) for Bihar, with Patna as his centre, while Pawan Sai has been appointed state general secretary (Org) for Jharkhand, with Ranchi as his centre.