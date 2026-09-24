BJP carries out major rejig of state party in-charges

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vinod Tawde as its in-charge for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, along with four co-in-charges, as part of an organisational reshuffle covering all 28 states and eight Union territories. Party president Nitin Nabin appointed prabharis for poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat to oversee organisational work and electoral strategy.
Ram Madhav was appointed in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, while Sunil Bansal was made in-charge of West Bengal and Telangana. Tarun Chugh was appointed Gujarat in-charge, with two co-in-charges.
Former minister Smriti Irani was appointed Haryana in-charge and Baijayant Panda Maharashtra in-charge, with Amit Malviya among them.
Harish Dwivedi was appointed in-charge of Bihar, with two co-in-charges, and Karnataka. Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was appointed Delhi in-charge. Srikant Sharma was retained as Himachal Pradesh in-charge. Biplab Kumar Deb was appointed Madhya Pradesh in-charge and D Purandeshwari Odisha in-charge.
In Punjab, Satish Poonia was appointed in-charge, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar as co-in-charges. Poonia was also appointed Jammu and Kashmir in-charge. MLA Rajeep Roy was assigned Manipur. National secretary Anil Antony was appointed Goa co-in-charge and Nagaland in-charge.
Bihar minister Mangal Pandey was made Assam in-charge, with Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tigga as co-in-charges. Sanjay Bhatia was assigned Rajasthan, with Kabita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal.
Appointments included George Kurian as Lakshadweep in-charge, Mahendra Pandey as Chandigarh in-charge, Gajendra Patel as Jharkhand in-charge, with Saurabh Singh and Nivedita Singh as co-in-charges, Arvind Bhadauriya as Andhra Pradesh in-charge and Vanathi Srinivasan as co-in-charge, and M Nagaraja as Kerala in-charge. Rajkumar Bhatia was assigned Ladakh and K Surendran Puducherry.
Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi was appointed Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in-charge, Devesh Kumar Arunachal Pradesh and Jai Prakash Andaman and Nicobar Islands in-charges.
Anil Baluni coordinator of communication department
Bhagwat Karad was appointed Mizoram in-charge, Kanad Purkayastha Assam, Mrigank Deb Burman Tripura and Raju Bista Sikkim. Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon were made Uttarakhand co-in-charges. The party elevated Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, covering the media and social media units. Ashish Usha Agrawal was made convenor of the national media department.