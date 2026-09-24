India

BJP carries out major rejig of state party in-charges

Party president Nitin Nabin appointed prabharis for poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat to oversee organisational work and electoral strategy.
Nitin Nabin with Vinod Tawde
Nitin Nabin with Vinod TawdePhoto | PTI
Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Updated on
2 min read

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday appointed Vinod Tawde as its in-charge for poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, along with four co-in-charges, as part of an organisational reshuffle covering all 28 states and eight Union territories. Party president Nitin Nabin appointed prabharis for poll-bound Punjab and Gujarat to oversee organisational work and electoral strategy.

Ram Madhav was appointed in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand, while Sunil Bansal was made in-charge of West Bengal and Telangana. Tarun Chugh was appointed Gujarat in-charge, with two co-in-charges.

Former minister Smriti Irani was appointed Haryana in-charge and Baijayant Panda Maharashtra in-charge, with Amit Malviya among them.

Harish Dwivedi was appointed in-charge of Bihar, with two co-in-charges, and Karnataka. Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was appointed Delhi in-charge. Srikant Sharma was retained as Himachal Pradesh in-charge. Biplab Kumar Deb was appointed Madhya Pradesh in-charge and D Purandeshwari Odisha in-charge.

In Punjab, Satish Poonia was appointed in-charge, with Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar as co-in-charges. Poonia was also appointed Jammu and Kashmir in-charge. MLA Rajeep Roy was assigned Manipur. National secretary Anil Antony was appointed Goa co-in-charge and Nagaland in-charge.

Bihar minister Mangal Pandey was made Assam in-charge, with Phangnon Konyak and Manoj Tigga as co-in-charges. Sanjay Bhatia was assigned Rajasthan, with Kabita Patidar and Kuljeet Chahal.

Appointments included George Kurian as Lakshadweep in-charge, Mahendra Pandey as Chandigarh in-charge, Gajendra Patel as Jharkhand in-charge, with Saurabh Singh and Nivedita Singh as co-in-charges, Arvind Bhadauriya as Andhra Pradesh in-charge and Vanathi Srinivasan as co-in-charge, and M Nagaraja as Kerala in-charge. Rajkumar Bhatia was assigned Ladakh and K Surendran Puducherry.

Varshaben Narendrabhai Doshi was appointed Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in-charge, Devesh Kumar Arunachal Pradesh and Jai Prakash Andaman and Nicobar Islands in-charges.

Anil Baluni coordinator of communication department

Bhagwat Karad was appointed Mizoram in-charge, Kanad Purkayastha Assam, Mrigank Deb Burman Tripura and Raju Bista Sikkim. Bansuri Swaraj and Arvind Menon were made Uttarakhand co-in-charges. The party elevated Anil Baluni as coordinator of its communication department, covering the media and social media units. Ashish Usha Agrawal was made convenor of the national media department.

Vinod Tawde
BJP rejig

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