BJP, NC clash in J&K Assembly over six free LPG cylinders for AAY families

SRINAGAR: The noisy scenes were witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday after opposition BJP members countered the Omar Abdullah government’s decision to provide six free LPG cylinders to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families instead of the 12 cylinders promised by the ruling National Conference (NC).

While the house was in session, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Sharma informed the members that six free gas cylinders for AAY families has got approval from the competent authority.

"The necessary order for rolling out the scheme are being issued shortly," he said.

The announcement was welcomed by members of ruling NC but BJP legislators rose from their seats and challenged the government.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said NC had promised 12 free LPG cylinders to AAY families but had now announced only six.