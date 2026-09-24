BJP, NC spar over Sheikh, Hari Singh legacy on Kashmir’s accession to India

SRINAGAR: The ruling National Conference (NC) and opposition BJP in Jammu and Kashmir have locked horns over the demand to restore holidays marking Sheikh Abdullah’s anniversaries and July 13 Martyrs’ Day, and cancel the holiday on the birthday of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

The controversy began after NC MLA Abdul Majid Larmi demanded restoration of the holidays for Sheikh Abdullah’s birth anniversary on December 5 and death anniversary on September 8.

He said if the government could not restore them, it should cancel the holiday marking Hari Singh’s birthday. Jammu and Kashmir observed a holiday on Wednesday for Hari Singh’s birthday, while the BJP organised functions across J&K.

J&K BJP president Sat Sharma said Hari Singh and Sheikh Abdullah could not be compared, saying the Maharaja made a contribution to J&K and ensured its accession to India. He said Hari Singh could not be compared with the person who imposed Article 370.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma accused the NC of insulting Hari Singh and opposed any move to cancel the holiday. He said the Maharaja’s contribution to J&K and its accession to India was unique.