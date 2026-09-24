Case lodged after woman alleges her morphed photo used at CJP's Jantar Mantar protest

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a 25-year-old woman alleged that her photograph was morphed using artificial intelligence (AI) and displayed alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo during a protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said on Thursday.

The complainant has told police that the special organisers and key functionaries of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest -- Saurbah Das, Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh -- and their active accomplices unauthorisedly harvested her private photographs. "They are directly responsible for the same," she has alleged.

The FIR was lodged at the Cyber police station, New Delhi, on Thursday under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Complainant Riddhima Sharma has alleged in her complaint that during a recent protest organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar, some protesters and organisers allegedly used her personal photograph without her consent and digitally manipulated it using AI face-swapping tools," a senior police officer said.

She has alleged that her face was superimposed onto an image of the prime minister to create a false and sensationalised picture, which was subsequently printed on banners and posters and displayed during the protest.