'Chintan Shivir' of Modi Cabinet discusses how to ensure 100% penetration of welfare schemes

NEW DELHI: The 'Chintan Shivir' of the entire council of ministers of the Narendra Modi government on Thursday discussed threadbare how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all government schemes to the actual beneficiaries and connect with citizens effectively on the steps taken for their welfare.

For the second consecutive day, the ministers were divided into eight groups, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with each of them, besides addressing them together, sources aware of the deliberations said.

While there are 40-45 government welfare schemes, the focus of the meeting was on how to ensure 100 per cent penetration of all of them to the actual beneficiaries.

The 'Chintan Shivir' also discussed how to connect with citizens effectively on the welfare schemes and other development measures taken for their welfare.

Effective communication to the people is one area where the government will place stress in the coming days, the sources said.

The first day of the conclave of the ministers on Wednesday discussed a host of issues, including governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes, the sources said.

During the two-day meeting, the ministers also discussed how to further improve the delivery mechanism of the government with close coordination among different ministries and departments, the sources said.

The prime minister is learnt to have taken feedback from the ministers and advised them on how to go about various aspects of the government.

The ministers discussed issues related to governance, reforms and outreach to women and youth on welfare and development schemes, they said.