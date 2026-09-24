CISF seizes 250 tonnes of coal in first major operation in Jharkhand's CCL areas

RANCHI: In an intelligence-led operation against coal theft and pilferage, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday seized around 250 tonnes of Grade-9 coal from an isolated location near Phulbasia Siding.

The seizure marks the first major enforcement action by the CISF following its formal induction in the CCL Magadh and Amrapali areas on September 19, 2026. The newly inducted formation has been tasked with strengthening security, surveillance and enforcement measures to curb coal theft, pilferage, unauthorised storage and illegal transportation.

According to CISF officials, the recovery highlights its focus on intelligence-based operations and prompt field response to prevent coal pilferage and leakage from the mining and transportation chain.

They further informed that the operation was conducted following specific intelligence inputs regarding the suspected illegal accumulation and storage of coal. A CISF team, supported by the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), swiftly acted on the information and raided the identified location, leading to the recovery of approximately 250 tonnes of Grade-9 coal, they said.

The operation was led by Deputy Commandant Ajay Pandey, along with Assistant Commandants Subhash Kumar and Harsh Lawaniya, and was carried out under the supervision of Commandant Amir Kumar.

According to preliminary inputs, the suspected modus operandi involved manually shifting coal from the siding area to isolated locations away from active mining and operational zones.

Small quantities were allegedly transported on makeshift bicycles fitted with four plastic-rope baskets, with each bicycle carrying around half a tonne of coal in a single trip. The coal was then allegedly stockpiled at these isolated locations before being transported further in larger commercial vehicles, including heavy trucks and Hywas.

Investigators suspect that the use of intermediate storage points and multiple stages of transportation was intended to conceal the movement of the pilfered coal and facilitate its onward transportation.

The operation assumes significance in the context of the government's Zero Coal Leakage initiative, under which the CISF has been tasked with strengthening intelligence-based surveillance and taking action against locations suspected of being used for the illegal accumulation, storage and transportation of coal.

CISF officials said similar operations would continue in the coming days, with a focus on identifying isolated storage points and disrupting the network through which pilfered coal is accumulated and subsequently moved in larger commercial vehicles.

Notably, the CISF's enforcement role has also been strengthened by statutory powers available to designated officers under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Under the relevant provisions, authorised officers can conduct searches and inspections in cases involving suspected illegal mining or storage of minerals and take further action in accordance with law.