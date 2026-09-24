ED alleges Sisodia, Jain held 'unofficial' meetings with GMADA officials, AAP terms charge politically motivated

In a statement, AAP said, “The ED has itself stated in its press release that the case it is investigating is based on a CBI FIR relating to an alleged bank fraud involving Tirupati Infra Projects. That case has nothing to do with GMADA or Punjab. There was no predicate offence or FIR relating to GMADA in the case cited by the ED. Yet, using this as an excuse, the ED illegally entered GMADA and took away its documents and data.”

“This was not an investigation into any offence committed by GMADA. This was daylight robbery of Punjab government records. The ED illegally entered GMADA, took away its documents and data, and kept the work of the authority disrupted for three days. The people of Punjab were made to suffer so that the Modi government could carry out this illegal exercise,” the party said.

The AAP said, “The more than 50-hour illegal ED raid has yielded nothing. Having failed to find anything, the BJP is now desperately trying to manufacture a political narrative out of nowhere. First they illegally entered GMADA and took away its records, and now completely false stories are being planted to create a justification for an action that had no connection with the case cited by the ED itself.”

“The entire purpose was to create disruption in Punjab, stop government work for three days and then use whatever material was taken away from GMADA to manufacture a political controversy. This is not an investigation, this is political harassment of Punjab through a central agency,” the party said.

The AAP said the Punjab government would take the strongest possible legal action against those found responsible for any illegal conduct during the operation. “The Punjab government will examine the entire matter in detail. Whoever is found responsible for illegally entering a Punjab government office, taking away its records or committing any other unlawful act will face the strongest possible legal action available under the law,” AAP said.

On the claims concerning Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the party said, “The reports claiming that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain held meetings with GMADA officials are completely false, baseless and politically motivated. Neither Manish Sisodia nor Satyendar Jain has any role in GMADA’s projects, functioning or official matters. Their role in Punjab is purely political, and they have no involvement whatsoever in GMADA’s day-to-day functioning or projects.”

“After finding nothing in the illegal ED raid, the BJP is now desperately trying to manufacture a political narrative by planting completely false stories about meetings and instructions. There is no truth whatsoever in these claims. This is an attempt to create a controversy where none exists and divert attention from the illegal action carried out at GMADA,” AAP said.