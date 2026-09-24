Fire breaks out in Koderma-Barkakana passenger train in Jharkhand; all passengers safe

RANCHI: Panic gripped Koderma Railway Station, located on the Dhanbad-Gaya rail section, on Thursday after thick smoke was seen billowing from the last coach of the Koderma-Barkakana passenger train.

According to reports, Passenger Train No. 53373, operating from Koderma Junction to Barkakana, was scheduled to depart from Platform No. 1 at 3:15 pm on Thursday.

Panic spread among passengers after thick smoke began emerging from the last coach. Several passengers reportedly gathered their belongings and jumped onto the platform. Station staff and other passengers subsequently found that a fire had broken out in the last coach of the train.

After being alerted, the Koderma Station Manager, along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, rushed to the train and evacuated the passengers to a safe location.

The railway administration subsequently brought the fire under control, while a fire brigade team also reached the station and doused the flames. Around 25–30 passengers were present in the affected coach, and all were reported to be safe.

Station Master Vikas Kumar, who was also present at the spot, informed that the passenger train was about to depart when passengers reported smoke coming from the last coach. The fire was promptly brought under control, and a fire brigade team subsequently arrived to extinguish it completely, he said.

Meanwhile, passengers said they noticed a burning smell soon after boarding the train. When they stepped out to check, they found that the coach behind theirs had caught fire and was emitting thick smoke.

The RPF has initiated an inquiry into the cause of the fire. As the fire reportedly originated in the coach's toilet, officials are examining the possibility that smoking may have caused the incident. The railway administration is investigating all aspects of the matter.