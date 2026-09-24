Haryana to deploy ‘Parali Protection Force’, drones, late-night patrols to curb stubble burning

CHANDIGARH: Haryana will deploy a dedicated “Parali Protection Force” at district and block levels to prevent paddy stubble burning, intensify late-evening patrolling and use drones for surveillance, while offering farmers an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre for optimal utilisation of crop-residue management machinery, as the state steps up enforcement ahead of the harvesting season.

The action plan provides for a Parali Protection Force comprising police personnel, Agriculture Department officials, administrative officers, nodal and cluster officers, and officials from other stakeholder departments. The force will operate at district and block levels to closely monitor farm-fire incidents and take action against stubble burning.

The enforcement plan stipulates three actions in every verified case of paddy stubble burning: registration of an FIR, issuance of a challan and a “red entry” in the farmer’s land record. Appropriate environmental compensation charges will also be imposed and recovered from violators.

At the same time, the government is focusing on incentives and machinery availability to provide farmers with alternatives to burning. The state is providing an incentive of Rs 1,200 per acre, besides a subsidy on the purchase of crop-residue management machines, for their optimal utilisation.

The government plans to move balers, rakers and other machines between districts according to paddy harvesting schedules. Harvesting begins in Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal and Kurukshetra from September and progresses to Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and Jind during the last week of October.

Officials have been asked to coordinate with baler owners in neighbouring states and adjoining Haryana districts to facilitate the movement of machinery during the season.

The state is also moving towards drone-based surveillance. In accordance with Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directions, Haryana is in the process of deploying drones in association with DRIISHYA to monitor stubble-burning incidents. Deputy Commissioners will finalise in advance the villages and locations where drones will fly.

The action plan further calls for government and panchayat land to be identified for the safe storage of paddy straw bales, while storage facilities are to be arranged in coordination with industries that use paddy residue.