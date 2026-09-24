Himachal government seeks funds from Centre to install early warning system at Ghepan Lake

CHANIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has sought Rs 105 crore from the Union Government for installing early warning systems at Ghepan glacial lake and other vulnerable glacial lakes.
The government has stepped up its vigil over rising water levels in Ghepan lake which is emerging as ticking 'water bomb' amid concerns about a possible and potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).
The lakes continuing to expand thus leaving hardly any time and margin for warning, evacuation and response as the potential warning window has shrunk to just minutes, as flood water will reach populated areas in five minutes putting Sissu at the highest risk. Now the challenge is to ensure that scientific monitoring translates into timely warnings and evacuation plans for communities downstream and also thus putting the strategically important Manali-Leh highway at risk.
In 13-years the Ghepan glacial lake situated at an altitude of 4,070m has expanded from 36.5 hectares to 101.3 hectares. This lake is about 14km above Sissu and has a potential downstream flood path stretching nearly 90 km through Udaipur to the district boundary. If a sudden breach takes place, a flood wave would move through the Sissu nullah towards the Chandra river corridor, putting Sissu at the highest risk, followed by Goshal and Tandi and other habitations towards the Sansari border and the Manali-Leh highway corridor.
The satellite observations have recorded a 178 per cent increase in the lake’s water level, further underscoring the need for continuous monitoring.
More worrying factor for the disaster management experts is the sharply reduced response time. According to latest assessments conducted at various levels the water can reach the populated areas and vulnerable habitations in as little as within just five minutes. As earlier estimates had suggested that the floodwaters could take around 22 minutes to reach populated areas. Thus it left hardly any time for warning, evacuation and response.
As per the latest risk assessment the Lahaul Spiti district administration has identified 32 residential areas from Sissu to the Sansari border and marked 128 locations as potential flood-prone as it has indicated that a major outburst could inundate settlements, damage or destroy 204 hectares of cultivable land, affect 57 bridges and disrupt around 106 km of roads, including the strategically important Manali-Leh highway.
The sharp rise in its size and water level has put downstream settlements under heightened risk, prompting the district administration to intensify surveillance, preparedness and evacuation planning.
The start government is working towards installing an early warning system, marking the highest flood level (HFL). The proposed early warning system developed by C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram will provide real-time information by continuously monitoring critical parameters, including water levels, to facilitate timely alerts. This system has already undergone testing at Sissu Lake.
A five-member team of the Geological Survey of India has also conducted a detailed assessment of the lake and its surrounding terrain.
The district administration stepped up its on-ground assessment on Tuesday when Lahaul-Spiti deputy commissioner and chairperson of the district disaster management authority (DDMA) Kiran Bhadana visited the lake for an on-site assessment. She was leading an inspection a 15-memebr inspection team and staff members from various departments on a gruelling 14-km trek to the lake. During the inspection, officials discussed practical measures to monitor and, where feasible, reduce the rising water level, besides preparing an action plan for a possible emergency.
After the inspection, Bhadana stated that there is need for inter-departmental coordination and scientific and technical assessment of the lake’s risk.
"Ghepan Lake is surrounded by numerous glaciers and mountains whose stability requires regular monitoring their stability. The administration would coordinate with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for periodic scientific assessment and surveillance and monitoring of the stability of glaciers and mountainous regions around Ghepan Lake," she said.
Bhadana further added that several glaciers and mountains surround Ghepan Lake, requiring regular monitoring of their stability and said that the DDMA would focus on evacuation plans for residents in vulnerable areas, conduct regular awareness campaigns and mock drills, and strengthen rapid response mechanisms.
"This site inspection by the district administration marks a significant step towards proactively identifying risks and formulating practical solutions, rather than waiting for a potential disaster to occur. The administration will continue to maintain constant surveillance over Ghepan Lake and its potential impact zone while persisting with necessary precautionary measures," she said and added, "The recent tragedy in Nepal underscored the severity of potential hazards arising from glacial instability."
In November 2023, ISRO reported that the lake had expanded significantly beyond normal levels and alerted the district administration through various channels about the increasing size of the Ghepan Lake besides advising for taking necessary precautionary measures in light of the potential risks. In July 2024, a team comprising 23 officials and staff members from various departments, led by the then DC, visited the lake. The team conducted a detailed study regarding the potential risk of a lake outburst and the measures required to mitigate potential damage. A report was subsequently submitted to the SDMA.
Recently Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hady expressed concerns over the lake expansion. "Its increasing size and the possibility of a sudden outburst remained a major concern. The government was monitoring the situation and was particularly concerned about the potential impact on Sissu and surrounding areas," he had said.