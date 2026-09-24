Himachal government seeks funds from Centre to install early warning system at Ghepan Lake

CHANIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has sought Rs 105 crore from the Union Government for installing early warning systems at Ghepan glacial lake and other vulnerable glacial lakes.

The government has stepped up its vigil over rising water levels in Ghepan lake which is emerging as ticking 'water bomb' amid concerns about a possible and potential Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The lakes continuing to expand thus leaving hardly any time and margin for warning, evacuation and response as the potential warning window has shrunk to just minutes, as flood water will reach populated areas in five minutes putting Sissu at the highest risk. Now the challenge is to ensure that scientific monitoring translates into timely warnings and evacuation plans for communities downstream and also thus putting the strategically important Manali-Leh highway at risk.

In 13-years the Ghepan glacial lake situated at an altitude of 4,070m has expanded from 36.5 hectares to 101.3 hectares. This lake is about 14km above Sissu and has a potential downstream flood path stretching nearly 90 km through Udaipur to the district boundary. If a sudden breach takes place, a flood wave would move through the Sissu nullah towards the Chandra river corridor, putting Sissu at the highest risk, followed by Goshal and Tandi and other habitations towards the Sansari border and the Manali-Leh highway corridor.

The satellite observations have recorded a 178 per cent increase in the lake’s water level, further underscoring the need for continuous monitoring.

More worrying factor for the disaster management experts is the sharply reduced response time. According to latest assessments conducted at various levels the water can reach the populated areas and vulnerable habitations in as little as within just five minutes. As earlier estimates had suggested that the floodwaters could take around 22 minutes to reach populated areas. Thus it left hardly any time for warning, evacuation and response.