Iran warns war could reach Indian Ocean, raising stakes for India

An Iranian warning that the ongoing Middle East conflict could spread to the Indian Ocean has raised fresh concerns for India, given the country's dependence on the region for energy supplies and maritime trade.

Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Thursday that Tehran could widen the conflict if the US or Israel launches further attacks.

"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," Safavi said in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.

Any expansion of the conflict into the Indian Ocean would bring the fighting closer to India's maritime neighbourhood and could affect commercial shipping along routes connecting India with the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

India is particularly exposed to disruption in the region because a significant portion of its crude oil imports comes from the Middle East. Any threat to shipping through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or adjoining waters could push up oil prices, freight costs and marine insurance premiums.