Iran warns war could reach Indian Ocean, raising stakes for India

An Iranian warning that the ongoing Middle East conflict could spread to the Indian Ocean has raised fresh concerns for India, given the country's dependence on the region for energy supplies and maritime trade.
Yahya Rahim Safavi, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said on Thursday that Tehran could widen the conflict if the US or Israel launches further attacks.
"Since the conflict has spread from the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, it is possible that, in response to more war, the front will expand even further, reaching the Indian Ocean and perhaps beyond," Safavi said in a video released by Iran's Fars news agency.
Any expansion of the conflict into the Indian Ocean would bring the fighting closer to India's maritime neighbourhood and could affect commercial shipping along routes connecting India with the Middle East, Europe and Africa.
India is particularly exposed to disruption in the region because a significant portion of its crude oil imports comes from the Middle East. Any threat to shipping through the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz or adjoining waters could push up oil prices, freight costs and marine insurance premiums.
The Strait of Hormuz is especially important to global energy supplies, while the Red Sea is a major route for ships travelling between Asia and Europe. Disruptions in the Red Sea have already forced several shipping companies to reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, increasing journey times and costs.
A conflict spreading further east could therefore create additional pressure on Indian importers and exporters, while also complicating the movement of Indian-flagged and India-bound vessels.
The development could also increase the security responsibilities of the Indian Navy, which has previously deployed ships to protect merchant vessels and respond to maritime threats in the wider Indian Ocean region.
For India, however, the immediate significance of Safavi's remarks remains uncertain. The Iranian adviser warned that the conflict could expand to the Indian Ocean but did not specify whether Iran would target commercial shipping, military assets or any particular country in the region.
The statement comes as the geographical footprint of the conflict has already widened from the Persian Gulf towards the Red Sea, raising concerns that further escalation could increasingly affect major international shipping and energy routes.