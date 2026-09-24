J&K Assembly passes resolution seeking TET exemption for teachers appointed before October 31, 2019

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution seeking exemption from the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for government teachers appointed before October 31, 2019. The resolution was moved by Education Minister Sakina Itoo on Tuesday.

The House, however, rejected a Private Members’ Bill seeking to make enrolment in government schools mandatory for children of public representatives and government employees.

The resolution was passed by voice vote after a two-day debate during which many ruling and opposition members deliberated upon various aspects of the issue.

“This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendments to Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 from appearing in the TET,” reads the resolution.

It further urges the Union Government to take all necessary legal steps and issue the requisite notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for granting exemption from the TET requirement.

The resolution was introduced in the backdrop of Supreme Court verdict on September 1, 2025 that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is one of the minimum qualifications prescribed under Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and is mandatory for appointment as a teacher in schools covered under the Act.

The Supreme Court had extended the timeline for acquisition of TET qualification from 31.08.2027 to 31.08.2028. The apex court has observed that the respective appropriate governments/authorities should endeavour to conduct TET periodically, preferably twice every year, with an interval of approximately six months between successive examinations.

While thanking members for the passage of the resolution, the Education Minister said the resolution was moved in the House with the intention of addressing the concerns of teachers who have been serving the education sector for years.