Marches in Leh and Kargil, L-G withdraws criminal cases against 20

SRINAGAR: Climate activist and Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday led a symbolic foot march in Leh to mark the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025 violence in which four people were killed in police firing during protest for statehood and the 6th Schedule for Ladakh.

A similar rally was held in Kargil under the banner “Justice for Ladakh” while Lt Governor V K Saxena announced withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 persons named in September 24, 2025, violence.

The marches were held a day ahead of Thursday’s “Shaheed Diwas”, when a shutdown has been called in Leh to commemorate the four victims. Wangchuk, accompanied by representatives of the LAB, led the march towards Leh town, with participants carrying banners and placards expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

Wanghuck said police fired indiscriminately on the people in Leh last year without any firing order. “We are remembering them as they have given their lives for the protection of Ladakh’s culture and environment.”

Addressing participants in Nubra Valley, Wangchuk highlighted the region’s strategic location and the contribution of its residents to the country’s security. “Today, the local people need your support because different decisions are being made here.”

He said, “The administration is organising two-three festivals every month and spending crores of rupees on it, but four victims are being given compensation of mere Rs 15 lakhs.” He demanded adequate compensation to the victim families.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Saxena announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals named for the September 24, 2025, violence in the larger interest of peace and social harmony.