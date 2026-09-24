‘Modiji has weaponised ED’: Punjab Minister Harpal Cheema hits out at Centre over state raids

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Central government over the ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in the state, alleging that constitutional bodies and central investigative agencies act as an advance “flying squad” for the BJP whenever elections approach in a state.

Addressing a press conference, Cheema accused the ED of "behaving like dacoits" and breaking into locked premises to intimidate the state ahead of assembly elections.

"In whichever state an assembly election is due, a flying squad of the Bharatiya Janata Party arrives there first. First of all, the Election Commission is sent to figure out how to delete the votes of the opposition party. After that, the CBI is sent, then the ED is sent, and the Income Tax Commissioner is sent—to harass the local people and create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. The Bharatiya Janata Party orchestrates this through all these agencies," Cheema alleged.

Accusing the Prime Minister of acting out of fear, Cheema said, "Prime Minister Modi is terrified today. He is scared of the children, the youth, and the elderly of this country—fearing that the people have turned against the BJP and Modi ji. That is why Modi ji has now weaponized the ED and pushed it forward. Premises of ours that are locked—searches are being conducted on those locked premises and locks are being broken. The BJP's ED is behaving like dacoits."

Producing an official document from a search conducted at the residence of a relative of Punjab Cabinet Minister Hardev Singh Mundian, Cheema asserted that the raid had drawn a total blank.