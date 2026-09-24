NEET-PG 2026 results declared; general cut-off at 262 marks

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday declared the results of NEET-PG 2026. The minimum qualifying cut-off for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates is 262 marks, corresponding to the 50th percentile.
For General Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the cut-off is 244 marks (45th percentile), while for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates from these categories, it is 226 marks (40th percentile).
According to the NBEMS notice, the final merit list and category-wise merit lists for state quota seats will be prepared by the respective states and Union Territories based on their eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and reservation policies.
A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the examination on August 30, while 2,416 candidates took the re-examination on September 5 in Jaipur after candidates at two test centres could not complete the examination due to an internal power failure.
The NBEMS said individual scorecards will be available for download on its website, https://natboard.edu.in, from October 1. The scorecards will remain available for six months from the date of issue.
The Board said the NEET-PG 2026 rank was determined based on the actual marks scored by candidates and the applicable tie-breaking criteria.
It said each question in both NEET-PG 2026 question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned speciality areas after the examination to re-check the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys. None of the questions were found to be technically incorrect, the notice said.
The answer key will also be published on the NBEMS website on or after October 1, allowing candidates to access the question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, marked responses and scores for individual questions.
The candidature of candidates remains provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin.
The Board warned that candidates found using unfair means at any stage would be liable for penal action and their results or candidature could be cancelled.
The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted across the country for admission to various MD/MS/DNB/DrNB (direct six-year course)/PG Medical Diploma Courses for the 2026-27 admission session.