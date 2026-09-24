NEET-PG 2026 results declared; general cut-off at 262 marks

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Thursday declared the results of NEET-PG 2026. The minimum qualifying cut-off for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates is 262 marks, corresponding to the 50th percentile.

For General Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates, the cut-off is 244 marks (45th percentile), while for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates from these categories, it is 226 marks (40th percentile).

According to the NBEMS notice, the final merit list and category-wise merit lists for state quota seats will be prepared by the respective states and Union Territories based on their eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and reservation policies.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the examination on August 30, while 2,416 candidates took the re-examination on September 5 in Jaipur after candidates at two test centres could not complete the examination due to an internal power failure.

The NBEMS said individual scorecards will be available for download on its website, https://natboard.edu.in, from October 1. The scorecards will remain available for six months from the date of issue.