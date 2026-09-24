No matter how much power we gain, service will remain our path: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to the seva (service) of ‘janta-janardan’ (the public), saying that his guiding principle throughout his public life, from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister, has been to serve the people and the nation.

Addressing a virtual interaction with ‘Seva-Yatris’ travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi, Modi said his life had been guided by the blessings of the people and that his central mantra had always been public service.

He emphasised that when decisions are taken in the spirit of ‘Seva Bhav’, the principle of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhav’, placing citizens at the heart of policies and governance, naturally follows.

Modi said that throughout his public life, he had remained committed to the journey from ‘Jan Seva’ (public service) to ‘Desh Seva’ (service to the nation), dedicating himself to serving both the people and the country.

At a time when political differences over several issues have intensified, with the Opposition and the ruling dispensation frequently at loggerheads from Parliament to the panchayat level, Modi stressed the need to keep the larger objective of nation-building in focus.

“Politics has its place, elections have their own place, and the governance system has its own place. But we are the people who have set out for nation-building. We are the people who have set out with the resolve for a Viksit Bharat,” he said.