No matter how much power we gain, service will remain our path: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reiterated his government’s commitment to the seva (service) of ‘janta-janardan’ (the public), saying that his guiding principle throughout his public life, from his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat to his current role as Prime Minister, has been to serve the people and the nation.
Addressing a virtual interaction with ‘Seva-Yatris’ travelling from Vadnagar to Varanasi, Modi said his life had been guided by the blessings of the people and that his central mantra had always been public service.
He emphasised that when decisions are taken in the spirit of ‘Seva Bhav’, the principle of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhav’, placing citizens at the heart of policies and governance, naturally follows.
Modi said that throughout his public life, he had remained committed to the journey from ‘Jan Seva’ (public service) to ‘Desh Seva’ (service to the nation), dedicating himself to serving both the people and the country.
At a time when political differences over several issues have intensified, with the Opposition and the ruling dispensation frequently at loggerheads from Parliament to the panchayat level, Modi stressed the need to keep the larger objective of nation-building in focus.
“Politics has its place, elections have their own place, and the governance system has its own place. But we are the people who have set out for nation-building. We are the people who have set out with the resolve for a Viksit Bharat,” he said.
He also underlined the importance of youth in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.
“We must take forward the crucial role of youth power in building a developed Bharat by 2047 with utmost strength,” he asserted.
Focusing on the younger generation, Modi described today’s youth as both the “creators” and the beneficiaries of a developed India.
He said fulfilling this responsibility would require young people to understand the country at the grassroots level, experience its diversity and interact with people from different fields and social backgrounds.
“To fulfil this responsibility, India needs to know and understand the ground reality, experience every nuance of the country, meet people from different fields and social classes, become familiar with their dreams, understand their aspirations and know their views,” he told those participating in the Yatra from Vadnagar to Varanasi.
Highlighting various government schemes aimed at delivering services to citizens, Modi cited initiatives such as PM-KISAN and the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana, saying that their last-mile delivery reflected the importance of service as a driving force.
“Whether it is PM-KISAN or the PM-Surya Ghar Yojana, countless such schemes are recognised for their last-mile delivery, and service is the biggest driving force,” he said.
Elaborating further on the importance of ‘Seva Bhav’ (the spirit of service), Modi said it was this spirit of service that enabled government initiatives to reach people and contribute to the country’s development.
“When the spirit of service acts, over four crore poor people get permanent homes,” he said, adding, “Only when there is a spirit of service does a mother, who spends her life in smoke, get liberation from smoke through the Ujjwala scheme.”
He said that when the spirit of service is reflected in policymaking and governance, public services can become a major force behind the nation’s progress.
Encouraging the youths taking part in the Yatra, Modi said their energy, enthusiasm and exposure to different parts of the country would add further momentum to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation.
The Prime Minister also recalled his own experiences of undertaking yatras while working at the organisational level. He said travelling himself had helped him understand the challenges involved in such journeys.
“I had the experience of travelling on a yatra. But when I undertook a journey myself, I realised how many challenges and difficulties one has to face. Yet, all of you have carried this work forward with great dedication,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister also encouraged the participants to contribute to environmental conservation by promoting plantation and water conservation as part of their broader commitment to nation-building.
The Seva Sankalp Yatra, being undertaken by youth from several states, began in Vadnagar, Gujarat, and is headed towards Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative is being held to mark Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years as an elected representative. The participants are currently in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district.