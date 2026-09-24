Over 1 crore to sing Vande Mataram at 25,000 locations across India on September 25

NEW DELHI: More than one crore students, teachers, parents and members of the public are expected to sing the complete Vande Mataram simultaneously at over 25,000 locations across the country on September 25 as part of the Namami Bharatam campaign organised by RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan.

According to a statement issued by Vidya Bharati on Wednesday, the programme will begin at 11 am and aims to connect the younger generation with the historical journey of Vande Mataram, its contribution to the freedom movement and its national significance.

Schools are organising discussions, exhibitions, cultural programmes and other activities focusing on the history of Vande Mataram and its role in India's freedom struggle.

The organisation said Vande Mataram played an important role in awakening nationalist sentiment during the freedom movement. After Independence, it was accorded the status of the national song, while Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the national anthem.

Vidya Bharati said the nationwide event would express the spirit of "One Voice, One Resolve, One India".

The event has been listed by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for record certification as the largest simultaneous collective singing of Vande Mataram by students and members of the public.

In Delhi, more than one lakh students, teachers, parents and citizens are expected to participate at around 300 locations. The main programme will be held at the PGDAV College campus in Nehru Nagar at 11 am, with Vidya Bharati's all-India general secretary, Deshraj Sharma, attending as the chief guest.